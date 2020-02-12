Scarlett Johansson knew what she'd wear to the Oscars last August.
The 35-year-old actress - who was nominated for both the Actress in a Leading Role award for 'Marriage Story' and the Actress in a Supporting Role prize for 'Jojo Rabbit' - donned a custom pewter silk Oscar de la Renta gown for the ceremony on Sunday (09.02.20) before changing into another metallic dress by the fashion house for Vanity Fair's post-ceremony party, and the brand admitted they were ''very lucky'' to have arranged to dress the star several months ago.
Traditionally, New York Fashion Week occurs before the Oscars but this year it ran afterwards, but the designers insisted that didn't take the pressure off thinking about red carpet placements for the new collections.
Asked if it was easier having the show later, co-creative director Laura Kim said: ''No, it's equally stressful.''
Co-creative director Fernando Garcia added: ''We were very lucky in having it sorted out early on.
''We took our chances with Scarlett back in August, before any nominations had been announced. We said, 'Let's just hope for the best,' and she was nominated twice.''
The autumn 2020 collection showcased in the fashion house's NYFW presentation was inspired by Disney's 'Fantasia'.
Frenando explained to Vogue.com: ''Laura and I started thinking about us and what felt like us, and what came to mind was Disney and 'Fantasia' and the idea of 'The Sorcerer's Apprentice'. If you think of Mickey chopping up everything and making a ruckus, that was Laura and I in the atelier.
''It was just about having fun and making as many beautiful and inspiring clothes as we possibly could do.''
The designers wanted the collection to be comfortable as well as striking to look at.
Laura said: ''Because I'm a woman who wears clothes, I'm constantly updating how you should feel in these clothes. There's definitely more stretch, for example.''
And they are ''working on'' making their collections increasingly more sustainable.
Laura said: ''We make sure all the materials are sustainable -- not completely at this point, but we're working on it. Every season, we're making more progress.''
