The Avengers star, then a new-mum, had the breast pump in a bag along with her milk, and while she was waiting for her car with Mark and his wife Kelly Ripa the actor took the pouch from her.

However, their cars got separated from each other and they did not reunite until hours later.

"Apparently, Kelly looked over, and she was like, 'Wait a minute - is that Scarlett's breast pump? We've got to get it back!' because she knew how panicked I would be," the actress tells Marie Claire magazine. "We finally ended up at the same party three hours later, and Mark was like, 'I'm so sorry'."

Scarlett gave birth to daughter Rose Dorothy in 2014.