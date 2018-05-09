Scarlett Johansson has revealed she chose to wear Marchesa to the Met Gala to ''support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers'', one of which is Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman.
Scarlett Johansson has defended her decision to wear a Marchesa dress to the Met Gala, ending a celebrity boycott against the brand which was co-founded by Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman.
The 33-year-old actress dazzled at the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday (07.05.18) in a flowing burgundy gown created by the label, giving Marchesa its first high-profile red carpet appearance since the Weinstein scandal broke last year.
Following the avalanche of sexual harassment allegations made against the movie producer last year, most A-list actresses made the choice to spurn garments made by Marchesa - which was created by Georgina and Keren Craig - even though the couple separated soon after the accusations began to mount.
Scarlett - who has been an outspoken supporter of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements - has now explained why she chose Marchesa and insists she was proud to ''support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers''.
In a statement, the 'Avengers: Infinity War' star - who attended the event with her boyfriend Colin Jost - said: ''I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful, and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers.''
Scarlett - who worked with Weinstein on 2008 film 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' - personally commissioned the dress to fit the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme and representatives for Marchesa have responded to her statement explaining her choice.
A spokesperson for the label said: ''We are truly honored that Scarlett chose to wear Marchesa for the Met Gala. She is an amazingly talented actor who has incredible style and presence. It was wonderful to work so closely with her in creating this custom look.''
