Scarlett Johansson has called out James Franco for wearing a Time's Up pin at the Golden Globes.

The 33-year-old actress has asked the 'Disaster Artist' actor to hand back the badge supporting the newly-created Time's Up initiative, which was launched in response to the Hollywood sex scandal, on his lapel at the ceremony earlier this month.

Speaking on a podium at the Women's March in Los Angeles on Saturday (20.01.18), Johansson, who did not directly name Franco, fumed: ''How could a person publicly stand by an organisation that helps to provide support for victims of sexual assault while privately preying on people who have no power?''

She added: ''I want my pin back, by the way.''

A representative for the 'Ghost in the Shell' star later confirmed to The Los Angeles Times newspaper that she was indeed talking about the 39-year-old actor.

It comes after a former pupil of his film school said his decision to wear the pin felt like a ''slap in my face''.

Sarah Tither-Kaplan was angered at the sight of Franco wearing the pin, but found it galling to see Franco support the campaign, as she has accused the Hollywood star of abusing his power as the head of Studio 4, the comedy and improv school that he abruptly closed in October last year.

The actress - who has previously appeared in several of Franco's productions - said: ''I feel there was an abuse of power, and there was a culture of exploiting non-celebrity women, and a culture of women being replaceable.''

More specifically, Tither-Kaplan claimed that during one orgy scene with Franco, he removed protective plastic guards covering other actress' vaginas and then simulated performing oral sex on them.

Hilary Dusome - who attended one of Franco's classes in 2012 - was chosen alongside a number of other actresses who appeared in what she thought was one of Franco's ''art films''.

The performers were asked to wear masks and lingerie for the shoot, according to Dusome, who also claims they were later asked whether they would remove their shirts.

Dusome said that when no actress volunteered to remove their tops, Franco stormed off.

She said: ''I felt like I was selected for something based on my hard work and my merit, and when I realised it was because I have nice [breasts], it was pretty clear that was not the case.

''I don't think he started teaching with bad intentions, but he went down a bad path and damaged a lot of people in the process.''

Another of Franco's accusers, Natalie Chmiel, claimed that he became ''visibly angry'' when the actresses declined to remove their tops.

Franco addressed the recent spate of allegations during an appearance on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'.

He explained: ''Look, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I have done.

''I have to do that to maintain my well being. The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate.

''But I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn't have a voice for so long. So I don't want to shut them down in any way.''