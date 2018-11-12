Scarlett Johansson dedicated her People's Choice Award win to the Armed Forces.

The 'Avengers: Infinity War' star honoured the tireless work of the men and women of the US forces as she took home the top prize at the ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday (11.11.18).

Collecting the Female Movie Star of 2018 award, she said: ''I love my job because it not only allowed me to connect with myself, but it allows me to connect with the audience, and so I really dedicate this to all of you and I also dedicate this to the men and women of the Armed Forces who put their lives on the line every day so that we don't have to. Thank you, thank you, thank you very much.''

Scarlett is really career driven and previously insisted motherhood hasn't changed her working life.

The 'Ghost in the Shell' actress - who has four-year-old daughter Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac - said: ''I have a job that's very advantageous in that way. I can parent and then go do the scene and go back and parent. There's a bit of back and forth, but it works. [Has it changed what work I do?] It hasn't but it might in a few years. Again, it's a job that works with you. I have a freedom that others don't, so I'm grateful.''

And though Scarlett feels her daughter is too young to watch any of her movies just yet, she is mindful of the fact she will want to see them one day so wants to set a good example as a working mother.

She added: ''She won't be seeing this for a long, long time. I'm not sure how much of an impact it's making right now, but absolutely, in the future, I want her to know and absorb the lesson of working hard, going for your dreams and making it happen.''