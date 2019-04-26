Scarlett Johansson hasn't ruled out turning her hand to politics one day.
Scarlett Johansson hasn't ruled out running for office one day.
The 'Avengers: End Game' star says she could get involved in the government at some but it is more likely to be at a local level as she feels she could make a big change.
Asked about the chance of her turning her hand to politics, she told Variety: ''Maybe some time in the future. I think the greatest way to effect change is in local politics. Maybe at some point in the distant future I will feel that calling, but I just haven't.''
Meanwhile, Scarlett previously opened up about how she grew up on welfare.
She said: ''We were living on welfare, we were on food stamps. My parents were raising four kids in a low-income household in Manhattan. So, it was a lot. My mom tried to be as much as a buffer as possible with that experience. But by the time my twin brother and I came around, I think my parents' marriage, it had a lot of strain.''
She became a mother to Rose four years ago but she doesn't feel motherhood has changed her working life.
She explained: ''I have a job that's very advantageous in that way. I can parent and then go do the scene and go back and parent. There's a bit of back and forth, but it works. [Has it changed what work I do?] It hasn't but it might in a few years. Again, it's a job that works with you. I have a freedom that others don't, so I'm grateful.''
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
This sci-fi thriller is so visually stunning that it deserves to be mentioned in the...
The Major is the leader of a specialist armed forces unit called Section 9; the...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...