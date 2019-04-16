Scarlett Johansson finds it ''bizarre'' that people comment on her height.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star thinks it is weird that people think she is so tall and then express their shock when they meet her and see that she's quite petite.

She told Cosmopolitan UK: '''Wow, you're really short.' I get that a lot. [They say] 'You're a lot shorter than I thought you were'. I'm like, 'Wow, how is that ever OK to say to someone?' It's so bizarre. Yes. It's, 'You're really short.'''

Meanwhile, Scarlett previously opened up about being a mother and she thinks it's important her daughter sees her as an ''independent woman''.

She said: ''I am so proud to do and I love to do and to be able to show my daughter that and have her come to the workplace and show her I'm an independent woman making it happen - it is very important for me.''

Scarlett is an activist for women's rights and she has joined campaigns for equality for women in all areas of society in the past.

She added: ''It's important to know the women's march was not against Trump. It was basically a march for women to highlight that we are a very strong force to be reckoned with. I think people in general can sometimes forget that their rights are not given, you have to fight for and continue to protect for the rights to your body and equal fair pay and they are important to highlight. The gender bias does exist. We need to stand together to highlight that imbalance. As a woman, as a feminist, as a mother it was important for me to be there.''