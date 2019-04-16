Scarlett Johansson finds it ''bizarre'' that people comment on her height every time they see her.
Scarlett Johansson finds it ''bizarre'' that people comment on her height.
The 'Avengers: Endgame' star thinks it is weird that people think she is so tall and then express their shock when they meet her and see that she's quite petite.
She told Cosmopolitan UK: '''Wow, you're really short.' I get that a lot. [They say] 'You're a lot shorter than I thought you were'. I'm like, 'Wow, how is that ever OK to say to someone?' It's so bizarre. Yes. It's, 'You're really short.'''
Meanwhile, Scarlett previously opened up about being a mother and she thinks it's important her daughter sees her as an ''independent woman''.
She said: ''I am so proud to do and I love to do and to be able to show my daughter that and have her come to the workplace and show her I'm an independent woman making it happen - it is very important for me.''
Scarlett is an activist for women's rights and she has joined campaigns for equality for women in all areas of society in the past.
She added: ''It's important to know the women's march was not against Trump. It was basically a march for women to highlight that we are a very strong force to be reckoned with. I think people in general can sometimes forget that their rights are not given, you have to fight for and continue to protect for the rights to your body and equal fair pay and they are important to highlight. The gender bias does exist. We need to stand together to highlight that imbalance. As a woman, as a feminist, as a mother it was important for me to be there.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
This sci-fi thriller is so visually stunning that it deserves to be mentioned in the...
The Major is the leader of a specialist armed forces unit called Section 9; the...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...