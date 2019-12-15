Scarlett Johansson has branded Colin Jost the ''love of her life''.

The 'Avengers: End Game' star praised her fiancé as she hosted 'Saturday Night Live' for the sixth time on Saturday (14.12.19).

In her opening monologue, she said: ''It's so great to be back hosting SNL for the sixth time. The sixth time is even more exciting than the fifth because you're not worried anymore. The show is bad, what are they gonna do, fire my fiancé? Oh no, what will we do without his paycheck? ... It's great to have you all back. I just want to say that this place means so much to me. I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here. Merry Christmas.''

Scarlett and Colin got engaged in May after two years of dating, and the actress said she was ''surprised'' by the proposal.

The 'Marriage Story' star said: ''It was surprising, he's got a lot behind that news desk he's hiding. He's very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment's gonna be like, it's still beautiful moment. It was very personal, it was a very special moment. I think, more than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend their life with you, that's a lovely, special thing.''

And the 'Lucy' star has said she is now able to make ''more active choices'' about her love life, and has a greater desire to ''build a family'' than she did when she was younger.

She added: ''It's a different part of my life now. I feel like I'm in a place in my life, I feel I'm able to make more active choices. I'm more present, I think, than I've been before. The idea of building a family, making a family, and having that work, I like that idea. I think that would be wonderful. I've always wanted that. I wanted that also in my marriage to my daughter's father as well. It just wasn't the right person. But I like that idea.''