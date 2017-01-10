Scarlett Johansson and her daughter bond over singing.

The 'Captain America: Civil War' star - who has two-year-old daughter Rose with her husband Romain Dauriac - regularly sings with her little girl.

She said: ''I sing a lot, all day, probably much to her annoyance. Sometimes it's songs she doesn't want to hear, so she'll just go, 'No, no, no! Not that one.' I'm like a jukebox, just press 'skip.' Next! ... She's got a good ear! She sings along with me.''

The 32-year-old actress was absent from the Golden Globes on Sunday evening (08.01.17) and instead spent the time with her daughter.

She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''I missed the Golden Globes! I was too busy, you know, trying to make, like, mac-and-cheese, and, 'Are we going to watch the Tinkerbell movie or Strawberry Shortcake? My world is all into that right now.''

Meanwhile, Scarlett previously admitted she thinks Rose will ''freak out'' when she watches her performance as a ''punk rock'' porcupine named Ash in animated musical comedy 'Sing'.

She said: ''I'm sure she [Rose] would probably freak out. It would blow her mind. I'm not sure, she's pretty young so I imagine everything in her mind is a little bit sort of trippy to begin with.

''So I think just seeing my voice coming out of a porcupine like that, especially a punk rock porcupine, it might be a little overwhelming for her. This may be the only movie I've ever made that she can see though.''

And Scarlett recently admitted she shares the same ''dream'' as her daughter - they would both love to become Disney princesses.

She confessed: ''My daughter is still young. Right now I think we both share the dream that I will someday be a Disney princess, but it's probably not going to happen. I've been asking for that job for the past 20 years, and nobody has booked me.''