Scarlett Johansson and her two-year-old daughter Rose bond over singing.
Scarlett Johansson and her daughter bond over singing.
The 'Captain America: Civil War' star - who has two-year-old daughter Rose with her husband Romain Dauriac - regularly sings with her little girl.
She said: ''I sing a lot, all day, probably much to her annoyance. Sometimes it's songs she doesn't want to hear, so she'll just go, 'No, no, no! Not that one.' I'm like a jukebox, just press 'skip.' Next! ... She's got a good ear! She sings along with me.''
The 32-year-old actress was absent from the Golden Globes on Sunday evening (08.01.17) and instead spent the time with her daughter.
She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''I missed the Golden Globes! I was too busy, you know, trying to make, like, mac-and-cheese, and, 'Are we going to watch the Tinkerbell movie or Strawberry Shortcake? My world is all into that right now.''
Meanwhile, Scarlett previously admitted she thinks Rose will ''freak out'' when she watches her performance as a ''punk rock'' porcupine named Ash in animated musical comedy 'Sing'.
She said: ''I'm sure she [Rose] would probably freak out. It would blow her mind. I'm not sure, she's pretty young so I imagine everything in her mind is a little bit sort of trippy to begin with.
''So I think just seeing my voice coming out of a porcupine like that, especially a punk rock porcupine, it might be a little overwhelming for her. This may be the only movie I've ever made that she can see though.''
And Scarlett recently admitted she shares the same ''dream'' as her daughter - they would both love to become Disney princesses.
She confessed: ''My daughter is still young. Right now I think we both share the dream that I will someday be a Disney princess, but it's probably not going to happen. I've been asking for that job for the past 20 years, and nobody has booked me.''
The ‘Taboo’ actor is rumoured to be playing a Stormtrooper in the next ‘Star Wars’ installment.
Paramore's Hayley Williams found writing their fifth album was not an ''easy task''.
Andrew Garfield describes his new movie as "a meditation and a prayer".
The new fantasy action thriller Underworld: Blood Wars marks Kate Beckinsale's fifth appearance as tough-girl Selene
In the dramatic fantasy A Monster Calls, Sigourney Weaver plays the stoic British grandmother of the central character.
The star reveals how different she was to her female friends.
The Major is the leader of a specialist armed forces unit called Section 9; the...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Mowgli is a human boy known as a man-cub to his peers, among which are...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...