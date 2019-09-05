'Black Widow' star Scarlett Johansson says romance between her Marvel Cinematic Universe character and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk ''wasn't really meant to be''.
Scarlett Johansson says a Black Widow and Hulk romance ''wasn't really meant to be''.
The 34-year-old actress played Natasha Ramonoff opposite Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and despite a budding romance in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', her character's death in 'Avengers: Endgame' meant there was no chance of the relationship going any further.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: ''I think that they made a choice that was for the greater good. I think everybody must have had that, where... it's just not the right time. ''It just wasn't really meant to be, but I would love to do the other storyline where they have some Bogart and Bacall romance.''
Johansson will reprise her role in the upcoming standalone 'Black Widow' movie, but the highly anticipated blockbuster will be set between 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'Avengers: Infinity War', which means Hulk won't be around as he was on Sakaar battling in the Grandmaster's arena.
Still, Marvel Studios boss Victoria Alonson - the company's executive vice-president of production - has said the new film ''should be the best movie'' the team has made as everyone feels ''pressure'' to make a perfect film following 'Endgame'.
She said: ''If we don't make a good movie, that's on us. The pressure internally is far more than the media and the fans give us. We try to do things that are not the same. That are a little different. We take a risk ... We can't do the same all the time.''
And Alonso says there are ''so many stories to tell'' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
She added: ''There are so many stories to tell. The thing about Marvel is we have 6,000 characters in our library. There will be children forever telling these stories.''
And Johansson previously revealed she would love 'Black Widow' to ''elevate'' the superhero genre.
She said: ''The biggest clue I can give you is that Cate Shortland is directing it. And her movies are so brutal and breathtaking and raw and truthful and like visually masterful ... that's what I envision for the Black Widow and that's how we can elevate the genre with 'Black Widow'.''
