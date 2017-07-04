Scarlett Johansson's romance with Colin Jost is back on.

The 32-year-old actress was seen kissing the 'Saturday Night Live' star in May, before she was spotted holding hands with her lawyer Kevin Yorn - but Scarlett has now reportedly turned her attention back towards Colin, as the duo were out together in New York last week.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''They seemed very into each other.''

The celebrity duo were seen at the Palm at the Huntting Inn in East Hampton, with an eyewitness saying they were ''looking cosy on a love seat''.

Rumours of their burgeoning romance first came to light a couple of months back after they were spotted locking lips at the after-party for the 'Saturday Night Live' season finale.

At the time, an insider explained that the 'Ghost in the Shell' actress and Colin, 35, were making no attempt to hide their affections.

A source shared: ''They would make out a bit, then go back to talking. Scarlett and Colin were flirting and canoodling in full view of everyone at the after-party.''

But their romance appeared to be over just two weeks ago when Scarlett was photographed holding hands with Kevin and dining with him in New York, while Colin was in France for a Cannes Lions event for truTV.

The latest twist comes shortly after Scarlett - who filed for divorce from her second husband Romain Dauriac earlier this year - admitted she doesn't consider monogamy to be ''natural''.

The Hollywood star, who has a daughter called Rose with her estranged husband, said: ''I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it's a beautiful idea. And the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing.''

But Scarlett also insisted that being faithful to one partner over a prolonged period of time requires a lot of ''work''.

She said: ''I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it's work. It's a lot of work.''