'Rub & Tug' could reportedly be scrapped following Scarlett Johansson's recent withdrawal from the movie.
Plans to make 'Rub & Tug' could reportedly be scrapped following Scarlett Johansson's recent withdrawal from the project.
The 33-year-old actress had initially accepted a role in the controversial movie, which tells the story of a mob-linked massage parlour owner, but Scarlett later withdrew from the film amid a backlash over plans for her to play Dante 'Tex' Gill, who operated massage parlours as a front for prostitution.
Gill - who had relationships with women and referred to himself as ''he'' - was born a woman, but dressed as a man.
In light of the backlash from the trans community and others, Scarlett pulled out of the project last week and efforts to make the film at all have now been thrown into serious doubt, according to TheWrap.
Scarlett was initially supposed to produce the movie through her These Pictures company, but it's currently unclear as to whether she will remain connected to 'Rub & Tug'.
After pulling out of the movie last week, Scarlett released a statement in which she explained her decision.
She said: ''In light of recent ethical questions raised surrounding my casting as Dante Tex Gill, I have decided to respectfully withdraw my participation in the project.
''Our cultural understanding of transgender people continues to advance, and I've learned a lot from the community since making my first statement about my casting and realise it was insensitive.
''I have great admiration and love for the trans community and am grateful that the conversation regarding inclusivity in Hollywood continues. According to GLAAD, LGBTQ+ characters dropped 40 percent in 2017 from the previous year, with no representation of trans characters in any major studio release.''
These back catalogues were cut short far too soon.
Fans are choking up over Demi Lovato's latest single 'Sober', where she confesses that she has recently broken her sobriety.
Seeing and hearing Starcrawler live is an experience that will leave you speechless and will enliven your senses.
Field Division have journeyed far and wide to facilitate the release of their debut album, 'Dark Matter Dreams.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
This sci-fi thriller is so visually stunning that it deserves to be mentioned in the...
The Major is the leader of a specialist armed forces unit called Section 9; the...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...