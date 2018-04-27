Marvel is reportedly meeting with female directors ahead of making a Black Widow movie.

The fictional superhero is played by Scarlett Johansson in the money-spinning Marvel movies, but until now, the studio has resisted the idea of having the character appear in her own standalone film.

However, Marvel has recently met with the likes of Deniz Gamze Erguven, Chloe Zhao and Amma Asante ahead of making the long-awaited movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Scarlett's character is currently appearing in the much-hyped 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

And the New York-born actress has admitted she's relished playing the Black Widow - who is also known as Natasha Romanoff - over the last decade.

Scarlett shared: ''It's been an incredible opportunity for me to be able to continue to come back to a character that I love so much and be able to peel back the layers, so to speak, of a character that I think in many ways kind of reflects myself and reflects my own growth and my own challenges.

''I really feel it's been an incredible gift as an actor to be able to have that experience.

''It's such an unusual one. I don't think there are many other opportunities that you have like that in film, to be able to continuously come back to a character that's as complex as Natasha.

''And I really feel that I've had an incredible opportunity to play this iconic character that means so much to people, and I really have to thank the audiences for that because they embraced my portrayal of her from the beginning and allowed me to walk in Natasha's shoes and kick ass in them too. So it's been great.''