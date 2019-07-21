The 'Black Widow' movie has been handed a May 1, 2020 release date.

The long-awaited superhero movie will see Scarlett Johansson reprise the role of Natasha Romanoff for the Cate Shortland-directed project.

The 34-year-old actress will star in the film alongside the likes of David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz, and she can't wait ''for fans to see the flawed side'' of her character.

She shared: ''I get to play Natahsa as a fully realised woman and in all of her many facets, I'm excited for fans to see the flawed side of her, what she perceives to be the flawed side of her, and I'm looking to wipe out some of that red in my ledger so you guys will be seeing more of that.''

Cate, 50, is looking forward to the project too, describing Natasha as a ''great heroine''.

However, she also promised to explore the character's complex past.

She said: ''I think that's what drew me to the story, she's got so many secrets, she's got so much vulnerability and I think that's what makes her such a great heroine.

''In this film we get to understand her past and put the pieces of herself together and come out a whole person.''

Elsewhere, Marvel President Kevin Feige has confirmed plans for a 'Fantastic Four' reboot.

It's been revealed, too, that Mahershala Ali would lead a 'Blade' movie, whilst Natalie Portman is set to play a female version of Thor in the fourth instalment of the franchise.

The Oscar-winning actress previously starred as Jane Foster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in the first two 'Thor' films in 2011 and 2013.

Similarly, Taika Waititi is returning to the Marvel brand in order to direct 'Thor: Love And Thunder', having previously helmed 2017's 'Thor: Ragnarok'.