'Avengers: Infinity War' has scored the biggest global opening for a film ever.

The Disney/Marvel superhero ensemble movie - with an all-star cast that includes Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, and Chris Hemsworth - has taken an estimated $630 million in its first weekend in cinemas.

This smashes the previous record, held by car franchise film 'The Fate Of The Furious' aka 'F8', which made $534 million in its opening weekend last year.

'Avengers: Inifinty War' - which sees the superhero team risk everything to defeat villain Thanos and save the universe - is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Its phenomenal box office takings are even more remarkable as it is yet to open in Russia and China.

'Infinity War' had its biggest successes in the US, with $250 million, the UK, raking in $42.2 million, Korea, where it took $39.2 million, Mexico, Australia and Brazil.

This knocks 'Jurassic World's opening success of $316 million global takings, back to third place, ahead of 'Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows - Part 2' ($314 million) and 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' ($281 million).

Before its opening, 'Infinity War' has been predicted to make $275 million internationally, so it has completely smashed expectations.

Star Karen Gillan recently revealed Robert Downey Jr. always hosts lunch for the cast of the 'Avengers' franchise.

The 30-year-old actress appears as her 'Guardians of the Galaxy' villain Nebula in the film, and has revealed that being on the set of the flick was a ''sociable'' experience, with Robert - who plays Iron Man - making sure all of the star-studded cast are well fed.

Asked what an average day on set of an 'Avengers' movie is like, Karen said: ''It's very sociable. When you are shooting a film like this, there is a lot of time between setups because they do huge laying of the set and the props. Everyone has a lot of time to hang out and get to know each other. Robert is the one who hosts the lunch for everyone, that's really nice. We all get to interact with each other a lot.''