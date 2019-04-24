Savannah Guthrie thought she'd ''lost [her] chance'' to have children.

The 'Today' show co-anchor - who has daughter Vale, four, son Charley, two, and a third baby on the way with second husband Michael Feldman - always wanted a family of her own but the 47-year-old star admitted she worried she's left it too late to have a baby.

She told People magazine's Most Beautiful Issue: ''I always wanted to be a mum, and it took us so long to get married -- we dated for so long -- that we thought maybe it was too late and we'd lost our chance.

''When we found out we were pregnant, I don't think there were two happier people on this planet.''

Savannah - who married Michael in March 2014 after almost five years together - believes her ability to ''prioritise'' her career has allowed her to have children later and not have the same ''pressures'' that she would have dealt with in her ''20s and 30s''.

She added: ''I definitely have a good head on my shoulders, I am able to prioritise, and I think there's a luxury to feel calm enough and not to feel the same pressures as in your 20s and 30s, when you are really trying to make your career happen.''

And Savannah ''feels lucky'' to have her husband by her side and ''enjoy'' her children because she's secure in her life and career.

She continued: ''Now, I can really take my time and enjoy our kids. We feel so lucky to have each other.''