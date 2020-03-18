Savannah Guthrie hosted Wednesday's (18.03.20) episode of 'Today' from her basement.

The 48-year-old presenter opted to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic after coming down with ''a little sore throat and some sniffles'' and was keen to ''model the vigilance'' of the social distancing and self-isolation advice that has been given.

In a split-screen with co-anchor Joda Kotb, Savannah - who was sitting in front of a blue background - said: ''Well now we're really social distancing aren't we Hoda?

''It's very unusual. I'm actually home, I'm in my basement right now. Here's what happened -- I wasn't feeling my best, a little sore throat, some sniffles, I wouldn't have thought anything of it, but we are in different times aren't we?

''[I'm here as] an abundance of caution, and also to really model the vigilance that the CDC is asking of all of us right now.

''We followed the advice of NBC's medical team, and so here I am, I'm working from home as we speak, we're still together and we're gonna get this show on the air, and we have a lot of information we want to get to our viewers this morning.''

Ahead of the broadcast, Savannah had shared a photo of her makeshift studio on Instagram and gave a ''shoutout'' to her husband, Michael Feldman, for his help with the show.

She captioned her post: ''Live... from my basement... this is TODAY. Big shoutout to my husband @feldmike who has turned into producer and technician!! (sic)''

Earlier this week, NBC announced a member of the team working on '3rd Hour of Today' had been diagnosed with the respiratory condition so all employees were asked to work from home as a precaution.

And a day after the announcement, co-anchor Al Roker, 65, filmed a weather report from his kitchen.

He quipped: ''I didn't have to commute in, so I did sleep in! We've kind of jerry-rigged this system, so I've got all my graphics and everything I need.''