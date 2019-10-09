Sasha Pieterse thinks parenting will be ''easy breezy'' for expectant mother Shay Mitchell.

The 23-year-old actress became close friends with Shay after they starred together on 'Pretty Little Liars', and has she knows her former co-star - who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Matte Babel - will be a great mother because she'll be able to teach her child how to be ''independent'' and ''strong''.

When asked which quality of Shay's will be best suited to motherhood, Sasha said: ''Strength. She's such a great role model. She's a strong independent woman and I think that raising a kid is going to be easy breezy for her because of that. She's going to stick to what she believes in and I think that's the most important thing, is love. She's got a lot of love. Loving your kids, and making sure that they grow up in a world where they're comfortable and secure, which is what she'll provide for sure.''

And the 'Geek Charming' star ''loves'' how strong Shay, 32, has been throughout her pregnancy, especially after recently announcing she has been battling prepartum depression.

Sasha told People Now: ''What I love about her is how strong she is. She's always been strong, she always knows what she wants. This has been somewhat of a tough journey for her but she's pushed through it, powered through it. She's good, she's so good actually.''

Shay - who is due to give birth this month - explained last week that she kept her pregnancy a secret for almost six months after having previously suffered a miscarriage, but began to develop prepartum depression when she feared people would think her growing stomach was down to weight gain.

She said: ''As long as I can remember, I've heard about postpartum depression. However, to be depressed at the beginning came as a shock. The isolation and anxiety I experienced was crippling. I thought I was going out of my mind and questioned why nobody ever talked to me about this phase.

''I've been fortunate since sharing the news of my pregnancy to have some amazing conversations with other pregnant women and moms and know that all these feelings are 'normal,' so now we just need to normalise them by discussing more openly!''