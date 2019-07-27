Sasha Pieterse is releasing a cookbook.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' actress - who played Alison DiLaurentis on the Freeform drama - is set to release 'Sasha in Good Taste' on October 8 this year, and has said she's excited to see the book finally hit shelves, because she's been working on it for ''about seven years''.

She said: ''I have actually been working on this cookbook for about seven years, so it's a long time in the making. I'm just so excited that I get to actually hold it in my hands just because it's taken so long to make and that makes it so worth it.''

The tome is all about party planning, entertaining, and important tips to making parties stress-free, and includes recipes on bite-sized tapas dishes, desserts, and cocktails.

Sasha, 23, added: ''The first half of the book is bite-size tapas, desserts and cocktails. And the second half is about how to start and plan your party and execute it.

''It's a lot of creativity, a lot of information about how you can easily share time with your loved ones and really just make an amazing party no matter how big or small it is.''

And although the actress won't spill the details on which recipes made the cut for her book, she did reveal her husband Hudson Sheaffer - whom she married in May last year - is a big fan of her cooking.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''He's actually a good cook too, which is super fun. We get to make all kinds of stuff together. [He] loves apple pie and cobblers and I make an apple and peach cobbler that is delicious. It's one of our favorites!''