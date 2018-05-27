Sasha Pieterse has tied the knot.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star married Hudson Sheaffer in an intimate ceremony at the Leslie Estate castle in Glaslough, Ireland over the weekend.

The blonde beauty opted for a custom made Christian Siriano gown for the big day, People magazine reports.

Meanwhile, Sasha previously gushed about how ''incredible'' her fiancé is as she credited him for helping her overcome her battle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a hormone condition which caused her to gain nearly 70 lbs. in the space of two years.

She said: ''He's incredible. I've known him for so long, and it's so incredible having someone like that supporting you and knowing without a doubt that they are going to be there no matter what happens.

''It really, truly is reciprocated and what we originated our relationship on was honesty, commitment, being loyal, being supportive, making sure that the communication is open enough and obviously love. I think it's incredible that I have all of that in him, and I'm excited to start our life together.''

Sasha recently revealed she wanted a small wedding.

She explained previously: ''I plan to know everybody at my wedding. [My dress will] definitely be more minimal - thin straps, low back, very minimal full skirt.''

Sasha and Hudson got engaged back in December 2015.