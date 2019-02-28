Sasha Lane says she ''loves who she loves'' when it comes to relationships and she won't label her sexuality.

The 23-year-old actress will not give a name to her sexual preferences because she chooses to date whoever her ''heart wants'', however, she added that her brother Sergio Darcy is ''definitely'' gay.

In an interview with ASOS magazine, she said: ''I don't know what the terms all mean. It was around Sundance and apparently, I came out and they were switching up the words queer and gay.

''If my heart wants it, my heart wants it. That's been with anyone. I love who I love or like what I like. My brother though is definitely not about the vagina. There's a respect but he's not here for it!''

Sasha's sexuality stance would be considered to be pansexual, which refers to a person that is not limited in sexual choice with regard to biological sex, gender or gender identity.

As for what she looks for in a partner, the 'American Honey' star believes has already ''found this person'' and they are someone who is comfortable in ''their space''.

Sasha - who has been open about her mental health issues - said: ''I know I have found this person ... but I don't necessarily want to say who. I need a person who can feel good in their space as well as I do in my space. I'm so protective of my space that hardly anyone gets in besides my brother. Sometimes I feel guilt about how I am, and my mind, and how I have to manage life. But I want that person to know that [my mental state] is a gift rather than just an illness or something I need meds for. If they can recognise that, then we can be. If I can't be myself around the person I'm gonna be with, then hell no. Bury me next to my brother and I'm good.''