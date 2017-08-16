Sasha Lane has reportedly been cast as Alice Monaghan in the 'Hellboy' reboot.

The 21-year-old actress - who made a name for herself after making her acting debut in 'American Honey' - will take on the role of the Irish girl that the titular comic book superhero rescued as an infant, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The plot follows Hellboy as he battles with a medieval evil wizard who is hell-bent on destroying humankind.

David Harbour has already been cast as Hellboy and will be joined by Milla Jovovich, 41, as the Blood Queen and Ian McShane, 74, as Professor Broom, the scientist who adopts the titular demon child, in the Neil Marshall-helmed movie.

The part of Professor Broom was originally brought to life by the late John Hurt in the Ron Perlman starring-movies 'Hellboy' and 'Hellboy 2: The Golden Army'.

The film is expected to start shooting this September.

The upcoming project has been in the pipeline for some time, but the reboot is set to happen without original director Guillermo del Toro, who couldn't agree with the studio's vision for the movie.

Instead, Marshall - who worked on the likes of 'The Descent' and 'Game of Thrones' - is taking charge of the film.

Aron Coleite is working on the latest draft of a script by Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden and 'Hellboy' creator Mike Mignola.

Originally titled as 'Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen', it was previously reported that the reboot will simply go by the name of 'Hellboy'.

Unlike the original franchise by Guillermo del Toro - which was PG13 - this film will be R-rated, following in the footsteps of other successful R-rated movies including 'Deadpool' and 'Logan'.