Sarah Silverman has revealed she was put on ''16 Xanax a day'' when she was 13 years old.
The 48-year-old comedienne has revealed she was put on the anti-anxiety medication - usually prescribed for short term management of panic disorders - at the age of just 13 and was told to take four tablets four times a day.
Speaking in a new documentary called 'Laughing Matters', according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, she said: ''I was put on Xanax at 13. They just upped the dose ... until I was taking four Xanax four times a day. The psychiatrist who originally put me on it hung himself.
''I mean, I can't just skate by that -- it's crazy.''
Sarah has always been very open about her health issues and recently opened up about an awkward mammogram appointment she had earlier this year.
She claimed at the time: ''I had a sh***y time at my mammogram appt today. I have to get an ultrasound after my mammograms because I have dense breasts (insert joke here) and this radiologist - the same man I had last year - I do not like him and here is why:
''He opened my gown and put gel on my breasts and smeared it around with his bare hands. Then he started talking to me about my chest X-ray (I also got a chest X-Ray) and was pontificating with my boobs just out and covered in gel and cold and finally I said ''Hey-can we either talk about this when I'm dressed or WHILE your doing the ultrasound? I'm not comfortable with my breasts out just shooting the s**t with you''
''Okay so - he smears the gel on with his hands and NO GLOVES on and when he glides the ultrasound wand thing over my breasts he drags his fingers on them and it f***ing bothers me. Again, AS I TOLD HIM LAST YEAR, I said ''Hey! Do you need to be touching me with your fingers?'' He said ''No''. And he pulled them off of me. Then he added ''I do that for balance.'' I said ''Well I believe in you and I think you can do with without your fingers on me''. (sic)''
The 'Wreck-It Ralph' star didn't think the incident was sexual in any way, but thinks it is her doctor's responsibility to ''be aware'' how ''vulnerable'' women.
