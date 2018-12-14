Sarah Silverman has pledged to stop using homophobic language.

The 48-year-old stand-up comedian has insisted she will not use any more offensive slurs after previously calling a 'Bachelorette' star ''a f****t'' in an old Twitter post.

Asked whether she would use words like that again, Sarah told TMZ: ''I'm done with that. I think I can find other ways to be funny. I used to say 'gay' all the time - 'Oh that's so gay.'

''Because we're from Boston. We'd go, 'That's what you say in Boston. I have gay friends, I just say gay.'

''And then I heard myself and realised ... it was stupid. And I'm certainly creative enough to think of other words besides that that don't hurt people.''

Sarah thinks it's important to acknowledge her own mistakes.

However, she also admitted that stand-up comedians don't like being dictated to.

The 'Wreck-It Ralph' star said: ''Comedians don't like to be told what to do.

''Anyone should express themselves as they see fit. And if there are consequences, that's part of it. I f**k up all the time.''

Sarah's comments come shortly after Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting the Oscars in 2019 over offensive social media posts.

The Hollywood star quit his role as the host of the Academy Awards just days after it was revealed he would be at the helm of the ceremony in February.

He tweeted: ''I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's ... this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. (sic)''