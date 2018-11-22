Sarah Silverman has praised 'Wreck It Ralph' writer Pam Ribon as the ''unsung hero'' of the Disney franchise.
The 47-year-old actress is reprising her role as Vanellope von Schweetz in the recently released sequel 'Ralph Breaks the Internet', and has said that writer Pam - who helped to write the story, and co-wrote the screenplay with Phil Johnston - isn't given enough credit for her hard work on the production.
Pam also voices Snow White in the film, and even stood in for several other characters during the recording process, most notably taking on the role of Shank whilst Sarah read her lines, as Gal Gadot - who plays Shank - had to record her lines from London.
When asked by Collider.com whom she would give the title of ''unsung hero'' to, Sarah said: ''Pam Ribbon. She would be the one. She wrote this ... she co-wrote the screenplay, she was there every time, she read Shank with me, she read a lot of the other parts. She actually played Snow White. She's a great mind, and obviously [directors] Rich Moore and Phil Johnston are amazing, but yeah. Pam I would bring up also with them. She's amazing.''
Meanwhile, directors Rich and Phil recently revealed Gal was overjoyed at the prospect of making her singing debut in the movie with 'A Place Called Slaughter Race'.
Phil said: ''We got on the phone with her and had a lovely conversation with her about who this character was and what her relationship was. The fact that she got to sing a song was very exciting to her and yeah it's over the last year maybe we've been working with her.''
