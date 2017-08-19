Sarah Silverman has remembered her late mother in an emotional tribute.

The 46-year-old actress tragically lost her mother, Beth Ann O'Hara, two years ago when she passed away at the age of 73, and to mark the anniversary of her death, Sarah shared a touching tribute on Instagram.

Posting two throwback photos of her late mother, the 'I Smile Back' star wrote: ''Two years ago today my mom left her earthly shell. I feel like I'm just beginning to understand her. She had so many struggles and over her years persevered through all of them. She was raised in a time when girls were seen and not heard and went to college to find husbands instead of themselves. But she found her voice and she found her immeasurable strength and had great years after allowing herself her full potential. And then her body was the fight and she battled for decades before that took her too. I miss you mom. You are a warrior. (sic)''

Sarah also shared a heart-warming post dedicated to her mother on the first anniversary of her death last year.

She wrote at the time: ''A year ago today my mom left her human shell. So many times I went to call her this year, forgetting (sic).''

Sarah was extremely close to Beth Ann and praised her ''know-it-all'' parent's outlook on life after her death.

She tweeted: ''She was a know-it-all in overalls & two different colored socks. And defiantly, no bra.

''The woman who, when I was little, gave me detailed directions to a restaurant ladies room then secretly watched as I found my way to it on my own.

''The woman who went back to college at 42, and skinny dipped in ponds, and told me never to protect myself from a broken heart because it was so very worth the pain to get to experience love (sic).''