Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen have split.

The 47-year-old comedian and the 'Midnight In Paris' star have decided to go their separate ways after almost four years of dating, as Michael's decision to move back to the UK put a strain on their romance.

In a light-hearted tweet, Sarah told her followers on Monday (05.02.18): The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas. I mean, not ''over Christmas'' - like that wasn't the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y'all so u stop askin, ''How's Michael/How's Sarah? (sic)''

Michael, 49, decided to move from Los Angeles back to the UK after his 19-year-old daughter Lily - whom he has with his ex Kate Beckinsale - was accepted into University, and Sarah previously revealed she dubbed her former beau as her ''on-again, off-again lover'' because of the lack of time they got to spend together.

She said: ''I call him my on-again, off-again lover because we're apart by oceans. Or, well, one ocean. You know me, I'm a loner, so it's OK.

''His daughter turned 18 and he wanted to go home. He was here to be with his nearest daughter, now she's off, she's gonna start her own life ...''

Michael and Sarah had been known to have an easy-going romance, and the 'Masters of Sex' star previously revealed Sarah even had a close bond with Michael's former partner Kate, which made co-parenting Lily an easy task.

He said: ''Our relationship now is probably better than it ever was. And it helps that she [Kate] actually likes Sarah more than she likes me.

''The only way it doesn't work out is that now I have not only Sarah, but also Kate and my daughter Lily, who all just make fun of me and embarrass me at any given point.''