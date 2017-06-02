Sarah Silverman calls Michael Sheen her ''on-again, off-again lover'' because of his relocation to the UK.

The 46-year-old comedian has been dating the Welsh actor since 2014, but their relationship has recently become long-distance after Michael moved from Los Angeles back to the UK, but she insists she's fine with not seeing him very often.

She shared: ''I call him my on-again, off-again lover because we're apart by oceans. Or, well, one ocean. You know me, I'm a loner, so it's OK.''

Sarah explained the 'Masters of Sex' star decided it was time to quit the US as his 18-year-old daughter Lily - who he has with ex-partner Kate Beckinsale - is starting university and her ''own life'', so no longer needed him close by all the time.

She said: ''His daughter turned 18 and he wanted to go home.

''He was here to be with his nearest daughter, now she's off, she's gonna start her own life...''

And the 'Frost/Nixon' actor's decision to relocate was also, in part, motivated by his interest in politics.

The UK is currently gearing up for an election and Michael - who once starred as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in the 2006 movie 'The Queen' - is eager to play a more active role in politics at home.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Sarah said: ''You know how I'm like, kind of politically active? Well he wants to be [too], and he needs to be home to do that, so he's there a lot.

''And then we just long for each other and we see each other and we love each other.''

Meanwhile, Sarah also congratulated Jimmy - who she dated from 2002 until 2009 - on the birth of his and wife Milly McNearney' son, William, who was born in April.

She quipped: ''I guess it really is over [between us].''