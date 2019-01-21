Sarah Paulson won't watch 'Bird Box'.

The 44-year-old actress starred as Jessica Hayes, the older sister of Sandra Bullock's leading character Malorie Hayes, in the post-apocalyptic Netflix movie, but has said that despite the film's increasing popularity, she'll probably never sit down to watch the flick as she rarely watches any of her own work.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', she said: ''I haven't seen it. I'm like the one person on the planet who hasn't seen the movie. I don't watch anything I do ever ... not since 'The People vs O.J.' I haven't.''

Sarah's decision not to watch movie's she's worked on means she likely also won't catch M. Night Shyamalan's recent superhero-thriller, 'Glass', the concluding chapter to the director's Eastrail 177 trilogy.

In the movie she stars as Dr. Ellie Staples, a psychiatrist determined to prove that superheroes do not exist, and she recently revealed she cried when she was offered the role.

She said: ''That's how willing I was to do it.

''When he finally called me and said, 'I want you to do the movie', I burst into tears.

''For all I knew, I was bursting into tears about a movie I was going to have one scene in.''

And the 'American Horror Story' star even says she dreams of starring alongside Bette Midler in 'Ocean's 9', after previously having a role in 'Ocean's 8', but would likely never watch their performance back.

She said: ''I would like to add Bette Midler to the cast. I think she'd be great, or Emma Thompson. Can't go wrong with either of them. Yeah, let's get them both.''