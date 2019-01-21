Sarah Paulson won't watch 'Bird Box' despite its popularity, because she doesn't watch film's she's worked on.
Sarah Paulson won't watch 'Bird Box'.
The 44-year-old actress starred as Jessica Hayes, the older sister of Sandra Bullock's leading character Malorie Hayes, in the post-apocalyptic Netflix movie, but has said that despite the film's increasing popularity, she'll probably never sit down to watch the flick as she rarely watches any of her own work.
Speaking during an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', she said: ''I haven't seen it. I'm like the one person on the planet who hasn't seen the movie. I don't watch anything I do ever ... not since 'The People vs O.J.' I haven't.''
Sarah's decision not to watch movie's she's worked on means she likely also won't catch M. Night Shyamalan's recent superhero-thriller, 'Glass', the concluding chapter to the director's Eastrail 177 trilogy.
In the movie she stars as Dr. Ellie Staples, a psychiatrist determined to prove that superheroes do not exist, and she recently revealed she cried when she was offered the role.
She said: ''That's how willing I was to do it.
''When he finally called me and said, 'I want you to do the movie', I burst into tears.
''For all I knew, I was bursting into tears about a movie I was going to have one scene in.''
And the 'American Horror Story' star even says she dreams of starring alongside Bette Midler in 'Ocean's 9', after previously having a role in 'Ocean's 8', but would likely never watch their performance back.
She said: ''I would like to add Bette Midler to the cast. I think she'd be great, or Emma Thompson. Can't go wrong with either of them. Yeah, let's get them both.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
At a time when there's so much incertainty in the US political climate, a film...
As in his gorgeous film Far From Heaven and TV series Mildred Pierce, filmmaker Todd...
It's 1952 and 20-something Therese Belivet is struggling to contend with her humdrum life working...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...
Solomon Northup was a well-educated man from a successful family living in upstate New York...
Writer-director Nichols continues to get inside the heads of his characters with this involving but...
Ellis and Neckbone are two fourteen year old boys from Mississippi who, after crossing a...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
With a disturbing tone and skilful filmmaking, this insinuating drama completely unsettles us as it...