Sarah Paulson has reached out to 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins to ask her to bring back villain Cheetah in the sequel so she can take on the role.
The 'American Horror Story' actress has called up on the director of the movie, Patty Jenkins, to cast her as the female superhero's arch-enemy in the fifth instalment in the DC Extended Universe movies, alongside Gal Gadot in the titular role.
When a fan tagged the 45-year-old filmmaker, and suggested: ''Hey @PattyJenks ,Giving that #WonderWoman 's Rogues Gallery is small, will you use her most famous villain 'Cheetah' in the sequel? I also think that @MsSarahPaulson or @CharlizeAfrica would be perfect for this character if you did use her. @WonderWomanFilm (sic)'', Paulson wrote back: ''Yes please @PattyJenks (sic)''
In this year's movie Wonder Woman battled the Greek god of War in World War II.
However, many fans are calling for Cheetah to return.
Priscilla Rich, Deborah Domaine, Barbara Ann Minerva and Sebastian Ballesteros previously took on the role in various TV series based on the DC Comics.
'Wonder Woman 2' is due to be released in November, 2018.
Meanwhile, comic book writer Geoff Johns previously promised there shall be little changes in the new movie because this year's celebrated the heroism of the female protagonist so well.
He said: '''Wonder Woman' celebrated exactly who the character is, but looking at it, it's not like we should change everything to be about hope and optimism. There's nothing to change. That's what these characters are.''
