Sarah Paulson touched Adele's voice box because she wanted her musical talent to rub off on her.
The 44-year-old actress met the 'Hello' hitmaker whilst at Ellen Degeneres' 60th birthday bash in February last year, and has admitted she asked the singer if she could touch her throat, in the hopes that she would pick up some of her incredible talent.
Whilst Sarah was appearing on an episode of 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', the show's host asked her: ''I heard this: At my birthday party; so Adele was at my birthday party and you asked if you could touch her?''
And Sarah replied: ''Touch her voice box. I asked if I could touch where all the magic comes from - and she let me! I thought it would excrete some stuff that I could have.''
Ellen then asked the 'American Horror Story' star if she could sing, to which Sarah said: ''No, I wanted some of it!''
But if Sarah was to harness some of Adele's talent and become a singer herself, she likely wouldn't be able to listen to her own music, because she says she's often ''disappointed'' by her own performances as an actress.
The 'Glass' actress previously said she never watches her own work, and added: ''I don't want to be disappointed. I'd be, like, 'Hello, Emmy? Sorry, I got to give this back.'''
And the actress recently made similar comments about her Netflix movie 'Bird Box', which she stars in alongside Sandra Bullock.
She said: ''I haven't seen it. I'm like the one person on the planet who hasn't seen the movie. I don't watch anything I do ever ... not since 'The People vs O.J.' I haven't.''
