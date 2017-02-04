Sarah Paulson is set to star in 'Lost Girls'.

The 'People vs. O.J. Simpson' actress has signed up for Amazon Studios' new movie based on Robert Kolker's nonfiction book about a mother who, while searching for her missing daughter, discovered the bodies of four missing young women in 2010.

Described as ''the true-life search for a serial killer still at large on Long Island, in a compelling tale of unsolved murder and Internet prostitution,'' the book was a New York Times bestseller.

Sarah will play Mari, the mother of prostitute Shannan, whose killer is believed to have found her and his other victims on Craigslist and similar websites.

Director Liz Garbus will make here non-documentary feature debut with the new movie.

Kevin McCormick and David Kennedy will produce through their Langley Park production company, while Pamela Hirsch is executive producing.

Meanwhile, Sarah recently used her SAG Awards acceptance speech to urge people to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

The star, who won for 'The People vs. O.J. Simpson' said: ''It wasn't a tough decision to come up with what I wanted to say. I wanted to have an opportunity to mention the inclusivity that I think is required right now, in general ... I don't think silence is golden at this particular time. I think if you have a platform to say something in front of a large audience, you should take the opportunity.''