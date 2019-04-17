Sarah Paulson found it difficult to prepare for her role in 'Glass'.

The 44-year-old actress plays Dr. Ellie Staple, a psychiatrist specialising in delusions of grandeur, in the M. Night Shyamalan superhero movie - which is a sequel to 'Unbreakable' and 'Split' - struggled to find someone she could study to research her role so wanted to take advice from Betty Buckley, who plays Dr. Karen Fletcher in 'Split'.

When asked how she prepared for her role in an interview with Comingsoon.net, she said: ''I don't really think there is a... I mean, when I was talking to Night about it, and when I was working on the script, I was like, I wonder if there's someone I could... the person I wanted to talk to the most was Betty Buckley, actually, because of her experience on 'Split'.

''And I was taking the psychiatrist baton from her to this movie, but there aren't a lot of therapists and people in the field whose specialty are people who believe they're superheroes. So there wasn't a ton of research to dig into in that regard.''

The 'American Horror Story' star went on to explain that in order to prepare for her alter-ego she immersed herself in the ''M. Night Shyamalan universe'' and admitted she was already a ''big fan'' of the director's work.

She continued: ''What I did was try to get myself as well versed in the M. Night Shyamalan universe, if I could, which is very easy to do, because there are many movies to watch.

''And of course, with this movie, there are two movies to watch that directly pertained and informed this movie.

''So I watched those movies multiple times, but the truth is, I had seen both of those movies in the theatre, including 'Unbreakable' when it came out all those years ago.''