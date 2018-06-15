Award-winning actress Sarah Paulson has hailed the quality of work being produced by the TV industry, saying it has surpassed the film business.
The 43-year-old actress - who won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her starring role in the TV series 'The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story' - stars alongside a host of A-listers in the new 'Ocean's 8' movie, but Sarah believes that the writing is currently stronger in the TV business.
She confessed: ''There was a time where nobody wanted to do television, it was just a bunch of dodos, and it was like, 'You can't get any film work huh? Going over to TV? Aww, I'm sorry'.
''And now I feel like very accomplished people in the film world know that where the storytelling is, where the writing is, where the roles are, tend to be in television right now.''
Meanwhile, Sandra Bullock - who stars alongside Sarah in the much-hyped new film - believes that streaming services like Netflix are actually helping the movie industry.
She explained that the pressure created by streaming services is forcing studios to improve the quality of their work.
Sandra - who is one of the most bankable actresses in Hollywood - told the BBC: ''I honestly feel the Netflix world, the streaming world, is influencing the quality of films.
''Films are losing people to the streaming world, and I think we now need to step up our game in the film industry in order to keep an audience.''
