'American Horror Story' actress Sarah Paulson is reportedly set to join Evan Peters in taking a break from starring in Ryan Murphy's anthology series, although she could return with a cameo role.
Sarah Paulson will reportedly not be starring in 'American Horror Story: 1984'
The 44-year-old actress - who has appeared in all eight series of the spooky anthology series to date - is said to not be returning in a major role for the upcoming ninth season.
According to Variety, Sarah ''will not appear in a significant role'', although it's thought she could still have a cameo part.
The report comes after it was confirmed 'American Horror Story' mainstay Evan Peters will be taking a break for the new run of episodes later this year.
The 32-year-old actor had revealed he won't be involved in the upcoming ninth series of Ryan Murphy's show, which means it will be the first one he'll miss in the programme's long run.
He previously said: ''No, I'm going to sit a season out.''
The confirmation he is going to skip a series comes after the star admitted he had become ''exhausted'' and drained by the dark roles he has taken on during the show's time on air.
He commented last year: ''It's just exhausting. It's really mentally draining, and you don't want to go to those places ever in your life.
''And so you have to go there for the scenes, and it ends up integrating it somehow into your life. You're in traffic and you find yourself screaming and you're like, What the hell? This isn't who I am.''
While Evan won't be involved, his ex Emma Roberts - who previously appeared in 'Coven' (season three), 'Freak Show' (season four), 'Cult' (season seven) and 'Apocalypse' (season eight) -has been confirmed for the upcoming season, with Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy cast as her love interest.
Details about the plot for the upcoming series are being kept under wraps, and fans will be eagerly awaiting further firm casting announcements.
