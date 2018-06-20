Hollywood star Sarah Paulson has revealed that making 'Ocean's 8' was like attending the ''greatest dinner gathering of all time''.
Sarah Paulson says making 'Ocean's 8' was like attending the ''greatest dinner gathering of all time''.
The 43-year-old actress stars alongside the likes of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling and Rihanna in the new heist movie, and Sarah has revealed that contrary to speculation, the star-studded cast quickly developed a tight bond.
She shared: ''More than one person has asked me if we had any fights, which was shocking to me because I thought, why would that be the first thing people would assume would happen if you put eight women in a room together?
''Some people were taking bets on who would be the last person out of the trailer and how long everyone was going to take to arrive on set.
''Actually, we were always ready while they were still lighting on set. We also had a great time in the morning, getting ready together. It was like a real party, but a party with substantive people with great senses of humour. It was like being at the greatest dinner gathering of all time.''
And Sarah - who plays the part of Tammy in the female-led movie - revealed that she only knew two of her castmates prior to shooting the film.
Speaking to Channel24, she explained: ''I did a movie, 'Carol', with Cate Blanchett, and I knew Annie [Hathaway] socially; we both grew up in New York and we'd see each other socially and at auditions.
''I didn't know the others, but I made seven new friends, which was exciting.''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
At a time when there's so much incertainty in the US political climate, a film...
As in his gorgeous film Far From Heaven and TV series Mildred Pierce, filmmaker Todd...
It's 1952 and 20-something Therese Belivet is struggling to contend with her humdrum life working...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...
Solomon Northup was a well-educated man from a successful family living in upstate New York...
Writer-director Nichols continues to get inside the heads of his characters with this involving but...
Ellis and Neckbone are two fourteen year old boys from Mississippi who, after crossing a...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
With a disturbing tone and skilful filmmaking, this insinuating drama completely unsettles us as it...