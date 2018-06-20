Sarah Paulson says making 'Ocean's 8' was like attending the ''greatest dinner gathering of all time''.

The 43-year-old actress stars alongside the likes of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling and Rihanna in the new heist movie, and Sarah has revealed that contrary to speculation, the star-studded cast quickly developed a tight bond.

She shared: ''More than one person has asked me if we had any fights, which was shocking to me because I thought, why would that be the first thing people would assume would happen if you put eight women in a room together?

''Some people were taking bets on who would be the last person out of the trailer and how long everyone was going to take to arrive on set.

''Actually, we were always ready while they were still lighting on set. We also had a great time in the morning, getting ready together. It was like a real party, but a party with substantive people with great senses of humour. It was like being at the greatest dinner gathering of all time.''

And Sarah - who plays the part of Tammy in the female-led movie - revealed that she only knew two of her castmates prior to shooting the film.

Speaking to Channel24, she explained: ''I did a movie, 'Carol', with Cate Blanchett, and I knew Annie [Hathaway] socially; we both grew up in New York and we'd see each other socially and at auditions.

''I didn't know the others, but I made seven new friends, which was exciting.''