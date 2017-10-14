Sarah Paulson has joined the cast of Sandra Bullock's post-apocalyptic Netflix thriller 'Bird Box'.
Sarah Paulson has joined the cast of Sandra Bullock's 'Bird Box'.
The 'American Horror Story' actress will join Oscar-winner Bullock in the new Netflix thriller, which tells the story of a woman and a pair of children, who are among the survivors after an alien invasion, Variety reports.
In the post-apocalyptic movie, the family must navigate their way through a river on a small rowing boat while blindfolded.
Danielle Macdonald, Trevante Rhodes, Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar and Lil Rel Howery have also been added to the ensemble cast, alongside John Malkovich.
The script has been written by Eric Heisserer and Susanne Bier is directing the movie.
Sarah and Sandra recently worked on 'Ocean's Eight' together alongside Rihanna and Sarah admitted they spent much of the time on set trying to stop themselves from singing Rihanna's hits.
Sarah shared: ''A lot of us spent a lot of time not singing Rihanna songs. We all sort of covertly were like, 'Are you doing it, too?'''
Sarah said her castmates - who also included Mindy Kaling and Anne Hathaway - would feel an especially strong urge to hum Rihanna tunes whenever she would turn around and look at them.
She explained: ''Everyone would be like, 'Stop'. It was a lot of collective winking.''
The pair will be seen teaming up with the rest of the Justice League in November.
Richie's daughter Sofia has been going out with reality star Disick for just over a month.
The filmmaker has some strong words to say about the original Groot introduced in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.
As in his gorgeous film Far From Heaven and TV series Mildred Pierce, filmmaker Todd...
It's 1952 and 20-something Therese Belivet is struggling to contend with her humdrum life working...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...
Solomon Northup was a well-educated man from a successful family living in upstate New York...
Writer-director Nichols continues to get inside the heads of his characters with this involving but...
Ellis and Neckbone are two fourteen year old boys from Mississippi who, after crossing a...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
With a disturbing tone and skilful filmmaking, this insinuating drama completely unsettles us as it...
It's been too long since we've had a proper comic book superhero on the screen....