Sarah Paulson has joined the cast of Sandra Bullock's 'Bird Box'.

The 'American Horror Story' actress will join Oscar-winner Bullock in the new Netflix thriller, which tells the story of a woman and a pair of children, who are among the survivors after an alien invasion, Variety reports.

In the post-apocalyptic movie, the family must navigate their way through a river on a small rowing boat while blindfolded.

Danielle Macdonald, Trevante Rhodes, Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar and Lil Rel Howery have also been added to the ensemble cast, alongside John Malkovich.

The script has been written by Eric Heisserer and Susanne Bier is directing the movie.

Sarah and Sandra recently worked on 'Ocean's Eight' together alongside Rihanna and Sarah admitted they spent much of the time on set trying to stop themselves from singing Rihanna's hits.

Sarah shared: ''A lot of us spent a lot of time not singing Rihanna songs. We all sort of covertly were like, 'Are you doing it, too?'''

Sarah said her castmates - who also included Mindy Kaling and Anne Hathaway - would feel an especially strong urge to hum Rihanna tunes whenever she would turn around and look at them.

She explained: ''Everyone would be like, 'Stop'. It was a lot of collective winking.''