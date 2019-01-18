Hollywood actress Sarah Paulson has confessed she dreams of starring alongside Bette Midler in 'Ocean's 9'.
The 44-year-old actress - who appeared in the female-led 'Ocean's 8' last year alongside the likes of Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter - is excited about the prospect of starring in another film in the franchise and has suggested some big-name actresses to be added to the star-studded cast.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I would like to add Bette Midler to the cast. I think she'd be great, or Emma Thompson. Can't go wrong with either of them. Yeah, let's get them both.''
But Sarah has also revealed that while she'd love to reprise her role, she doesn't know whether 'Ocean's 9' will come to fruition.
She confessed to E! News: ''I am curious [about] if we're ever going to do that. It would be so much fun. We would have to add one more.''
Meanwhile, Sarah recently revealed she ''burst into tears'' when she was cast in 'Glass'.
The acclaimed actress was a huge fan of M. Night Shyamalan's 'Unbreakable' and agreed to play psychiatrist Dr. Ellie Staple in the saga's upcoming third instalment without having read the script and with ''no idea'' what she was signing up for.
She said: ''That's how willing I was to do it.
''When he finally called me and said, 'I want you to do the movie', I burst into tears.
''For all I knew, I was bursting into tears about a movie I was going to have one scene in.''
