Sarah Paulson is still unsure if she wants children but has taken measures to preserve her fertility by having her eggs frozen.
The 43-year-old actress - who is in a relationship with 75-year-old actress Holland Taylor - is still unsure whether she wants to have children but she's taken measures to preserve her fertility as she's worried she will ''regret'' not starting a family in the future.
She said: ''I love kids, but I'm very impulsive and I was afraid that I would have children and then regret it. But that's not something I feel entirely confident about either, because I might regret not having them, too. So I froze my eggs, just in case.''
Before dating Holland, Sarah was in a relationship with former '24' star Cherry Jones, who is 18 years her senior, and she admitted she's always got on well with older people.
The actress - whose parents divorced when she was a child - told the Sunday Times Style magazine: ''I was always looking for some kind of grounding force.
''People look at me and Holland and say, 'Mommy issues', but I parent her as much as she parents me, so that's not it.
''I've just always had older friends. I think a lot of people have a stunted way of looking at older people, it's a way of distancing themselves from something that they think will not happen to them. I have the good fortune of being with someone who is older and wiser than I am.''
The 'People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story' actress came out when she kissed Cherry in congratulations after her then-partner won a Tony award, and she feels ''lucky'' it has never had an impact on her career.
She said: ''I was lucky. And I felt really protected. I never had to worry that my job was in jeopardy.''
