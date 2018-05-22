'American Horror Stoy' star Sarah Paulson, 43, has hit back at critics of her age-gap relationship with 'Two and a Half Men' actress Holland Taylor, 75, and heaped praise on her ''spectacular'' partner.
Sarah Paulson has hit back at critics of her age-gap relationship with Holland Taylor - describing her woman as ''spectacular''
The 'American Horror Story' actress is 32 years younger than her 75-year-old partner, but she has fiercely defended the lesbian love they share insisting it is a magical romance.
Speaking to Modern Luxury about their relationship, Sarah said: ''If anyone wants to spend any time thinking I'm strange for loving the most spectacular person on the planet, then that's their problem. I'm doing just fine.''
Sarah - who began dating 'Two and a Half Men' actress Holland in 2015 after first meeting her at a dinner party a decade ago - also opened up about aging, insisting she has no intention of ever slowing down and is focused on the present.
She explained: ''If being older means all the roles I'm getting to play now because of all the ups and downs and hills and valleys proceeding it, I say bring it on. Every once in a while I'll go, 'Wow, 43. That's seven years shy of 50.' That's the big 5-0. But then I go, 'Stop running seven years down the road. You have no idea what your life will look like and where you'll be.'
''And that's just what makes life so sweet. You cross your fingers, take a deep breath and jump. And that's really all you can do.''
Earlier this year, Sarah said she shares the same ''soul'' as her girlfriend Holland, and suggested there is something ''brave'' about their relationship.
She told Town and Country magazine: ''I do not want to be defined by who I share my bed, my home, my soul with. My choices in life have been unconventional, and that's my business. But I do want to live responsibly and truthfully without hiding. It's complicated, because there is a lot of hate in this world, and a lot of good can come from quote-unquote normalising something for people who don't see it as normal. Our relationship represents a certain amount of hope and risk. Maybe there's something brave in it. Maybe it encourages others to make brave choices. What else can I say? We love each other.''
