Sarah Paulson didn't even read the script before signing up to star in 'Glass'.
Sarah Paulson ''burst into tears'' when she was cast in 'Glass'.
The 'American Horror Story' actress was a huge fan of M. Night Shyamalan's 'Unbreakable' and agreed to play psychiatrist Dr. Ellie Staple in the saga's upcoming third instalment without having read the script and with ''no idea'' what she was signing up for.
She said: ''That's how willing I was to do it.
''When he finally called me and said, 'I want you to do the movie', I burst into tears.
''For all I knew, I was bursting into tears about a movie I was going to have one scene in.''
Bruce Willis - who starred in 'Glass' and made a surprise cameo in 'Split', which revealed the movie was a sequel - also signed up for the third film without reading a script.
He told Total Film magazine: ''When Night told me that he had an idea for a script for me, which was 'Unbreakable', I immediately said, 'OK, I'm in.'
''I didn't even know what the subject matter was going to be.
''Similarly, when he approached me about 'Glass', I agreed immediately. I didn't have to read the script.''
Sarah was excited to share screen time with both Bruce and Samuel L. Jackson and hoped they'd have an impact on her.
She said: ''I remember thinking, 'I know what I'm looking at is iconic, do I get to be iconic by osmosis?' ''
James McAvoy was equally in awe of his co-stars.
He said: ''Sam is an absolute bloody genius of an actor and Bruce is just this icon of my childhood.
''I never thought when I was watching 'Die Hard' and 'Moonlighting' that I would ever be sharing the scene with him.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
At a time when there's so much incertainty in the US political climate, a film...
As in his gorgeous film Far From Heaven and TV series Mildred Pierce, filmmaker Todd...
It's 1952 and 20-something Therese Belivet is struggling to contend with her humdrum life working...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...
Solomon Northup was a well-educated man from a successful family living in upstate New York...
Writer-director Nichols continues to get inside the heads of his characters with this involving but...
Ellis and Neckbone are two fourteen year old boys from Mississippi who, after crossing a...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
With a disturbing tone and skilful filmmaking, this insinuating drama completely unsettles us as it...