Sarah Paulson ''burst into tears'' when she was cast in 'Glass'.

The 'American Horror Story' actress was a huge fan of M. Night Shyamalan's 'Unbreakable' and agreed to play psychiatrist Dr. Ellie Staple in the saga's upcoming third instalment without having read the script and with ''no idea'' what she was signing up for.

She said: ''That's how willing I was to do it.

''When he finally called me and said, 'I want you to do the movie', I burst into tears.

''For all I knew, I was bursting into tears about a movie I was going to have one scene in.''

Bruce Willis - who starred in 'Glass' and made a surprise cameo in 'Split', which revealed the movie was a sequel - also signed up for the third film without reading a script.

He told Total Film magazine: ''When Night told me that he had an idea for a script for me, which was 'Unbreakable', I immediately said, 'OK, I'm in.'

''I didn't even know what the subject matter was going to be.

''Similarly, when he approached me about 'Glass', I agreed immediately. I didn't have to read the script.''

Sarah was excited to share screen time with both Bruce and Samuel L. Jackson and hoped they'd have an impact on her.

She said: ''I remember thinking, 'I know what I'm looking at is iconic, do I get to be iconic by osmosis?' ''

James McAvoy was equally in awe of his co-stars.

He said: ''Sam is an absolute bloody genius of an actor and Bruce is just this icon of my childhood.

''I never thought when I was watching 'Die Hard' and 'Moonlighting' that I would ever be sharing the scene with him.''