'Ocean's Eight' actress Sarah Paulson won't be watching her new movies because she's always ''disappointed'' by her own work.
Sarah Paulson won't watch her own movies.
The 43-year-old actress may be in one of this summer's biggest blockbusters, 'Ocean's Eight', but she won't get to see herself on screen opposite the likes of Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock because she's always ''disappointed'' in her own work.
She admitted: ''I don't want to be disappointed. I'd be, like, 'Hello, Emmy? Sorry, I got to give this back.' ''
Last year, Sarah scooped a Golden Globe, an Emmy and a Screen Actor's Guild award last year for her performance as prosecutor Marcia Clark in 'The People v OJ Simpson' and she admitted she ''really wanted'' to win the trophies - but has now learned awards are not everything.
She told the Sunday Times Style magazine: ''I really wanted those statues. I was nominated for, like, six years before! I thought winning would be this big exhale, but instead my brain's going, 'Now what?' Awards don't solve your problems. But who's got time to see a shrink these days?''
Though Sarah won't be watching herself in 'Ocean's Eight', she still had a great time working on the heist movie and relished the chance to look ''cool''.
She said: ''It was so much fun. I got to wear these fabulous coats and be cool and work with these incredible actresses.''
And the actress struck up a particularly close friendship with Sandra, especially as they take similar approaches to work.
She said: ''We're incredibly sympatico in how we work, we both love to improvise. And, boy, is she fun.''
The US presidential elections took place during filming and the cast - which also includes Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina - crowded round together to see Donald Trump claim victory over Hillary Clinton.
Sarah recalled: ''I remember all of us in this trailer watching Hillary give her concession speech.
''Losing was one thing, but to him, that I'll never understand.''
