Sarah Paulson has bought Emma Roberts' house - and the younger actress joked she could have charged her ''so much more'' for the property.

Sarah, 42, snapped up the three-bedroom abode situated in the Hollywood Hills from her 'American Horror Story' co-star for $2.18 million but Emma, 26, was left disappointed with the final figure after Sarah carried out renovations and uncovered a hidden luxury swimming pool buried in the garden.

Recalling the moment she broke the news to Emma after the sale, Sarah shared: ''It turns out there is a pool already underneath the ground! I just saw [Emma] the other day and I'm like, 'Did you know you had a pool under there?' She was like, 'What! I would have charged you so much more money!' ''

Sarah jumped at the chance to buy the property after Emma - whose aunt is Julia Roberts and whose dad is Eric Roberts - casually mentioned she was up for selling.

She said: ''I think Emma was doing 'Scream Queens' at the time and I was still doing 'American Horror Story', and I was standing with one of the producers, who is a friend of Emma's as well, and she texted very casually, 'Oh, I want to sell my house.' I don't think she was that serious. I was sitting there and I said to him, 'Tell her right now I want to go see that house!' And it happened very, very quickly, and I'm not 100 percent sure she really wanted to do that but it's too late now.''

Sarah couldn't wait to get to work on a few structural tweaks she wanted to make to the 2,100-square-foot space and replaced the wooden floors with polished concrete, introduced her collection of ''Moroccan farm French weird things'' and refurbished the swimming pool.

However, the work mean she won't be in the house until November and she added to Architectural Digest: ''You live and you learn when you buy your first house and I'm trying to be comforted by the fact everyone says to me that this is par for the course. They just told me to be patient, and that's not my strong suit.''