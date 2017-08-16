Sarah Paulson asked Holland Taylor out on Twitter.

The 74-year-old actress first met her 42-year-old girlfriend at a dinner party over 10 years ago but only started dating after reconnecting on Twitter in 2015 and Holland has revealed that Sarah made the first move.

She told PEOPLE: ''She [saw] me in a tweet and thought I was blue about something and she said, 'How are you? What's happening?' We got together shortly after that.''

And although Holland says she is not great with social media, she's getting better at it.

Speaking about Sarah, she said: ''She's very responsive to that very modern thing. I'm a different generation so I'm just sort of getting the hang of it.''

Meanwhile, Holland admitted that while she is hugely proud of her 'American Horror Story' actress girlfriend, she hates watching her on screen because the characters she plays are so often in danger.

She explained: ''She's had two seasons in a row where she was running and screaming and fleeing and being in jeopardy. I don't like watching her in jeopardy. It's hard.''

Holland also called Sarah's shooting schedule on the FX show ''relentless''.

She said: ''I just admire her ability to do it, because they have very long hours on 'American Horror Story'.

''And I really don't know how she does it! I really don't. I mean it's relentless. But she's a great actress and she can really go there. She can go wherever she has to go for a scene.''

Holland previously gushed about her love for Sarah, saying: ''I'm the luckiest person in the world. I can't talk about my life today and not mention this wonderful love.

''It has to be part of what is the most wonderful thing in my life. The whole embrace of this wonderful relationship, which makes everything else makes sense.''

And Sarah has spoken about how she is ''absolutely in love'' with her partner.

She said: ''If my life choices had to be predicated based on what was expected of me from a community on either side, that's going to make me feel really straitjacketed, and I don't want to feel that. What I can say absolutely is that I am in love, and that person happens to be Holland Taylor.''