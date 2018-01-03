Sarah Paulson believes there is something ''brave'' in her relationship with Holland Taylor, who is 30 years her senior.
Sarah Paulson thinks there is something ''brave'' in her relationship with Holland Taylor.
The 'American Horror Story' star says she shares the same ''soul'' as her girlfriend, who is 30 years her senior, and believes their relationship ''represents a certain amount of hope and risk''.
She said: ''I do not want to be defined by who I share my bed, my home, my soul with. My choices in life have been unconventional, and that's my business. But I do want to live responsibly and truthfully without hiding. It's complicated, because there is a lot of hate in this world, and a lot of good can come from quote-unquote normalising something for people who don't see it as normal. Our relationship represents a certain amount of hope and risk. Maybe there's something brave in it. Maybe it encourages others to make brave choices. What else can I say? We love each other.''
And the 43-year-old actress has ruled out having kids in the future but considers the decision she has made is ''selfish''.
She added to Town and Country magazine: ''I don't want to be torn. I don't want to look at my child and say, 'You're the most extraordinary thing that ever happened to me, but also the death knell'. It was hard for my mother to be everywhere, to come to the school play and make a living.
''I've always known what I wanted out of my professional life, and I didn't want to turn around and go, 'If I had only made the choice to just dedicate this time in my life to me.' It's selfish, but I think the word selfish gets a bad rap.''
