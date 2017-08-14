Sarah Paulson won't consult her girlfriend Holland Taylor on style choices as the pair have their own ''sense of style''.
The 42-year-old actress has been dating the former 'Two and a Half Men' actress since 2015, and whilst their relationship is going strong, they don't consult one another when it comes to red carpet fashion, as the pair have their own ''sense of style''.
Asked if Sarah ever asks her for fashion advice, Holland said: ''Certainly not! For me, I am [stylish], but she really knows what she's doing. She has a real eye for fashion. Also young designers and new designers, she'll spot them and say 'That person is really going somewhere', and she'll wear their clothes. She's very very particular, and very exacting. She has tremendous sense of style.''
And the 74-year-old star gushed over her 'American Horror Story' actress partner, as she says the beauty can always manage to look different on the red carpet, and ''can wear anything''.
Holland told People Now: ''[She looks] different. I always look exactly the same. I have one look, I have this very conventional ... I wear very classic clothes and tailored things, I look ridiculous in anything that's faddy or 'of the moment'. She can wear anything, and her face is like a canvas. I mean, she does completely different make-up, completely different hair. She's a chameleon.''
It's not the first time Holland has gushed over her beau either, as she previously described herself as ''the luckiest person in the world''.
She said: ''I'm the luckiest person in the world. I can't talk about my life today and not mention this wonderful love.
''It has to be part of what is the most wonderful thing in my life. The whole embrace of this wonderful relationship, which makes everything else makes sense.''
