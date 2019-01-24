Sarah Paulson has revealed her romance with girlfriend Holland Taylor started after the pair exchanged messages on Twitter, 10 years after they first met at a party.
Sarah Paulson's girlfriend Holland Taylor ''slid into her DMs'' on Twitter.
The 44-year-old 'Glass' actress' partner might be 32 years younger than her, but that doesn't mean she doesn't know how modern dating works.
Sarah was asked how she met the 76-year-old Hollywood legend on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' on Wednesday (23.01.19), and she revealed that after she met the 'Legally Blonde' star in passing at a dinner party - when she was seeing someone else - and Holland was the one who reached out to her on the social media app.
She recalled: ''It's a long story. We met a very, very long time ago.
''I was with someone else.
''We were doing a thing at Martha Plimpton's house.
''It was for an organisation that she was working with and we were both doing a little PSA for it.
''We sort of breezed by each other and started following each other on Twitter.''
Her 'American Horror Story' co-star Billy Eichner then asked Sarah: ''Holland Taylor slid into your DMs?''
And she replied: ''She actually did!''
Sarah - who began dating the 'Two and a Half Men' actress in 2015 after first meeting her at the dinner party a decade before - previously defended the age gap between them.
She said: ''If anyone wants to spend any time thinking I'm strange for loving the most spectacular person on the planet, then that's their problem. I'm doing just fine.''
The 'Ocean's 8' star believes she shares the same ''soul'' as her girlfriend and suggested there is something ''brave'' about their relationship.
She said: ''I do not want to be defined by who I share my bed, my home, my soul with. My choices in life have been unconventional, and that's my business. But I do want to live responsibly and truthfully without hiding. It's complicated, because there is a lot of hate in this world, and a lot of good can come from quote-unquote normalising something for people who don't see it as normal. Our relationship represents a certain amount of hope and risk. Maybe there's something brave in it. Maybe it encourages others to make brave choices. What else can I say? We love each other.''
