Sarah Michelle Gellar's dog has passed away.

The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday (21.05.19) to reveal the heartbreaking news that her pet pooch Bella the Bernese Mountain dog has passed away, after six years in the family.

Posting a series of pictures - which included snaps of the pooch with Sarah and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. - the 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' star wrote: ''I know that time on this earth is a gift, but sometimes those gifts leave us too soon. Bella you were truly the sweetest, kindest, most loving dog and friend. And while I don't think six years with you was nearly enough, I'm grateful to have had you in my life. I love you #bernesemountaindog (sic)''

And after sharing the sad news, several of Sarah's Hollywood A-lister pals sent their love to her and her family, including children Charlotte, nine, and Rocky, six.

Reese Witherspoon commented: ''Oh honey. I'm so sorry.''

Whilst close pal Selma Blair said: ''I know how much you love her. She was the dearest.''

Selma's supportive comments come after Sarah Michelle has been just as supportive to her 'Cruel Intentions' co-star whilst she battles with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Sarah Michelle recently dubbed Selma as ''amazing'', and said she was proud that her diagnosis hasn't held her back from ''accomplishing everything and anything''.

She said: ''She's amazing. She's Selma. Her sense of humour is intact maybe her body is not where she'd like it to be at this very moment but it's not gonna stop here from doing anything.

''I joke that [when] I have a cold and I don't wanna get out of bed for two weeks. But this girl just does the school run every morning and [is] out there at birthday parties and is not letting an illness stop her from accomplishing everything and anything.''