According to Sarah Michelle Gellar, her beloved children are the most influential people in her life.
Sarah Michelle Gellar's children are the most influential people in her life.
The 42-year-old actress - who has Charlotte, 10, and Rocky, seven, with husband Freddie Prinze Jr - loves spending time with her kids and always feels inspired by them.
She shared: ''My kids are the most influential people in my life. I love to see the world through their eyes, and [hear] the questions they ask.''
The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star - who has been married to Freddie since 2002 - revealed she takes inspiration from a variety of people on a daily basis.
In fact, Sarah has made a conscious effort to learn as much as she possibly can from the people she meets in her day-to-day life.
Speaking to Us Weekly, the Hollywood actress explained: ''I try really hard to get inspired by everyone around me. Whether it's a business associate, another mom, my daughter - I think there's so much to learn when you support other women.''
Last month, meanwhile, Sarah admitted she has ''high expectations'' of her children.
The actress said she and her spouse can be ''strict'' parents - especially when it comes to dinner time.
She explained: ''Some people say our expectations are a little higher than most, but I think [our children] know what the rules are. We have [family dinner] as many nights as we can. We have no phones at the table. We sit, we all have dinner together.''
Sarah also revealed her son loves the 'Pokemon' video games - but she still doesn't know how to play.
She said: ''I don't get it. I don't know how to play.
''I don't know what they mean. And my husband seems to, but I've come to the conclusion [that] he just talks a better game than I [do].''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Veronica Lake acidly remarked in Sullivan's Travels, "There's nothing like a deep dish movie to...
At its Cannes 2006 inception, Richard Kelly's Southland Tales was plagued with walkouts that, reportedly,...
On Sunday night, a friend of mine recanted his experience of seeing TMNT, the digitally-animated...
First off, I don't know what all those fanboys see in ex-"Buffy" Sarah Michelle Geller....
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trailer After the defeat of their old arch nemesis, The Shredder,...
Clearly, the Scooby-Doo franchise is geared toward kids; after all, it is a cartoon. Yet,...
From a raw material standpoint, you can't get much better than Dangerous Liaisons. Wisely,...
Children of original fans have made Scooby-Doo the Must-See-TV of the Nickelodeon set, and it's...