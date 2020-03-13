Sarah Michelle Gellar's children are the most influential people in her life.

The 42-year-old actress - who has Charlotte, 10, and Rocky, seven, with husband Freddie Prinze Jr - loves spending time with her kids and always feels inspired by them.

She shared: ''My kids are the most influential people in my life. I love to see the world through their eyes, and [hear] the questions they ask.''

The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star - who has been married to Freddie since 2002 - revealed she takes inspiration from a variety of people on a daily basis.

In fact, Sarah has made a conscious effort to learn as much as she possibly can from the people she meets in her day-to-day life.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the Hollywood actress explained: ''I try really hard to get inspired by everyone around me. Whether it's a business associate, another mom, my daughter - I think there's so much to learn when you support other women.''

Last month, meanwhile, Sarah admitted she has ''high expectations'' of her children.

The actress said she and her spouse can be ''strict'' parents - especially when it comes to dinner time.

She explained: ''Some people say our expectations are a little higher than most, but I think [our children] know what the rules are. We have [family dinner] as many nights as we can. We have no phones at the table. We sit, we all have dinner together.''

Sarah also revealed her son loves the 'Pokemon' video games - but she still doesn't know how to play.

She said: ''I don't get it. I don't know how to play.

''I don't know what they mean. And my husband seems to, but I've come to the conclusion [that] he just talks a better game than I [do].''