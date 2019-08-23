Sarah Michelle Gellar is planning her return to TV.

The former 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actress will portray a social media influencer in an adaptation of Abbi Waxman's novel 'Other People's Houses' which is currently in development at Fox.

The show - which is created by Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder - follows the lives of nine people who live in Los Angeles' Larchmont Village through the lens of social media and is described as ''somewhere between 'Big Little Lies' and 'Catastrophe'.''

Sarah's character, a mother named Anne Porter, is at the heart of the drama which kicks off the whole story and seemingly involves an affair.

And the 42-year-old actress is ''so excited'' to get started on the show, which she will also executive produce.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I'm so excited to finally tell everyone that I'm going to be re-teaming with Nicole Snyder and Eric Charmelo (and partnering with the incomparable Neil Meron) on a new project, set in the world of social media. Big things to come!!''

Sarah was recently seen on the small screen when she had a cameo in the 'Big Bang Theory' finale.

The actress - who has repeatedly been referenced on the show - played herself and accompanied Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) to see Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) accept a Nobel Prize in Sweden after meeting him on a plane and agreeing to be his guest.

Executive producers Steve Molaro and Steve Holland were delighted to get the actress on board and were thrilled to find out she was a fan of the show.

Holland previously said: ''Steve and I are both big 'Buffy' fans - as are a lot of people in the [writers'] room.

''And rather than going for whoever is the hot 'right now' celeb, it seemed like a really cool, nerd-pull for these characters who have been fans of 'Buffy' forever too. And it was our way to get to meet her before the end.

''Chuck [Lorre, creator] spoke to her, but it's always a good sign when the first thing people say is, 'Our family are huge fans of this show!'

''That was how it went with Sean Astin too. We reached out and he's like, 'Our family are gigantic fans, we watch every week!' So then it's like you're pretty safe and then it was just a matter of working out scheduling.''